advertisement
advertisement
PAID CONTENT

The modern retailer: How to keep today’s shoppers coming back

Keeping both in-store customers and online shoppers happy can be a challenge for retailers. Here this expert’s insights on how to find the balance.

By FastCo Works
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Shopping in today’s world is all about the experience. Darren MacDonald, Petco’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, tells Fast Company that getting what you want, when and where you want it is the new retail reality. Hear more in this video from the Innovation Festival panel event.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life