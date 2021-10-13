This $10 million fund is courting South Asian women and first-time investors

advertisement advertisement advertisement

In the first half of 2021, venture funding hit a record high of $288 billion, far outstripping global investment during the same period last year. But this windfall hasn’t offset the inequities endemic to the venture capital industry: Over the first eight months of 2021, the share of funding dollars raised by companies with only female founders was just 2.2%, the lowest such figure in years, according to a Crunchbase analysis.

advertisement

advertisement

A driving force behind this imbalance is the limited pool of women in venture capital who are empowered to write checks. As of 2020, advocacy group All Raise found that just over 13% of check writers in VC are women. A new fund wants to chip away at this disparity, by centering South Asian women as both investors and founders. The Neythri Futures Fund has raised $10 million for its debut fund from 249 limited partners (LPs), the majority of whom are South Asian women and first-time investors. Among the fund’s LPs are senior women at companies like Peloton and Google, along with notable South Asian male leaders, such as Navin Chaddha of Mayfield Fund and VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram. The fund grew out of founding managing partner Mythili Sankaran’s own frustrating experience trying to raise funding as an entrepreneur in the mid-aughts, which inspired her to try her hand at angel investing. As she joined women-led investing networks, Sankaran found that she rarely encountered women of color, let alone South Asian women. “It hit me, the more I got involved, how homogenous those networks were,” she says. “In my personal networks, which were predominantly South Asian, I knew plenty of incredible women.”

advertisement

advertisement