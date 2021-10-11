Step aside, Christopher Columbus. The second Monday in October is three other days this year

If you don’t feel right about commemorating the exploits of Christopher Columbus today (for obvious reasons), know that you have lots of choices when it comes to how you spend your Monday. October 11 is many things this year:
- Indigenous Peoples’ Day: This day to honor Native American peoples, cultures, and history is marked on the second Monday of October. It’s now officially recognized instead of Columbus Day in at least 130 cities, according to CNN, and it was marked by an official presidential proclamation as of this year.
- National Coming Out Day: This day commemorates the anniversary of the historic March on Washington for Gay and Lesbian Rights in 1987. According to Human Rights Campaign, it was created the following year as a day to mark LGBTQ pride.
- International Day of the Girl Child: This day, first declared by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2011 (and marked on October 11 ever since), is meant to raise awareness of the challenges girls face around the world, including equal access to education, healthcare, and other basic human rights.