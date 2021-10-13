This Google Maps for nature shows the global potential for restoring forests

If you open a new map on a platform called Restor and click to outline an area of land anywhere on the planet, the site will tell you how much tree cover has been lost over time, how much carbon is stored in the soil, and how much could potentially be added if the area was restored.

The site also maps out tens of thousands of current restoration projects—72,000, so far—from forests to grasslands and coastal habitats. It connects organizations working on restoration to each other and to potential funders and volunteers. Built with the help of a network of scientists, it shares data about factors like rainfall and which kinds of trees grow in an area, and will eventually include details about which species are likely to grow locally as the climate changes. The project was founded at ETH Zurich’s Crowther Lab, where scientists developed it with help from Google.

“There’s a number of ways that we think Restor will act as an enabler and an accelerator,” says Clara Rowe, CEO of Restor. “Access to good data is one. We’ve heard of a lot of projects that have failed because they’re planting the wrong species in the wrong places, and then they have to start again.” If a project fails, the platform can help the community “learn from failures in a more systematic way,” she says.

Others might use the science-based estimates of how much carbon could be sequestered through restoration to get funding for new projects. Because the site, which is built on Google Earth Engine, uses satellite imagery, it can also show how vegetation changes over the course of a project. “Right now, funding is a big barrier,” Rowe says. “We know that there’s so much funding out there, and so many people who are going to be able to accelerate this through investments, but they don’t know where to go. They don’t know whether their investing is paying off, and doing on the ground monitoring is expensive.”