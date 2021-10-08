Apple doubles its office space in L.A. to fight the streaming wars

Apple said Friday that it’s expanding its office space on the border of Los Angeles and Culver City, California—the site of its Apple TV+ headquarters—to roughly twice its former size.

The project’s mockup shows two sleek, adjoining mid-rise buildings constructed of glass and warm wood. It will add more than 550,000 square feet to the Cupertino, California-based company’s real estate, which was a bigger expansion than observers expected, according to the Los Angeles Times. A head of market analytics at Raise Commercial Real Estate told the publication that it was a “bold” move.

But as trends go, Apple appears to be going toe-to-toe with the major players in streaming. Netflix, HBO, and Amazon have all been gobbling up property in the Hollywood area in recent years. Last year, Netflix unveiled its new 3.5 acre creative campus in the show biz capital, putting it on track to have the largest footprint in the city. Meanwhile, Amazon is set to complete its takeover of the historic Culver Studios—the production home of classics Gone with the Wind, Citizen Kane, and E.T.—some time this year. HBO has also staked a claim in Culver City, with a set of offices in a $350 complex that will house the company’s West Coast headquarters.

Real estate aside, Apple still has a lot of catching up to do: Many industry experts say Netflix is still winning the streaming wars, in terms of subscriber count and the overall size and popularity of its content library. However, close behind are Amazon’s Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu, all of which are tough competition for Apple’s streaming bid.