advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:00 am

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to preserve and uphold freedom of the press in their respective countries.

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov [Source Images: arunromkaew/iStock; all others Public Domain]
By Jeff Beer1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to preserve and uphold freedom of the press in their respective countries.

advertisement
advertisement

Ressa is CEO of Rappler, a Philippine news outlet and frequent critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime. Muratov is the editor and co-founder of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

In its statement announcing the winners, the Nobel committee called Ressa a “a fearless defender of freedom of expression” and cited Rappler for its attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign, as well as how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents, and manipulate public discourse.

Rappler posted video of Ressa’s reaction to the win.

advertisement

Muratov has been the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta for 24 years, which the Nobel committee described as “an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media.” Six of the paper’s journalists have been killed due to their work over the years, and the committee hailed Muratov for refusing to abandon the paper’s independent policy despite many threats.

The committee said in its statement that awarding the two journalists this prize is “intended to underscore the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights.”

About the author

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life