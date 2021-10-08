Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to preserve and uphold freedom of the press in their respective countries.

Ressa is CEO of Rappler, a Philippine news outlet and frequent critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime. Muratov is the editor and co-founder of independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

In its statement announcing the winners, the Nobel committee called Ressa a “a fearless defender of freedom of expression” and cited Rappler for its attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign, as well as how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents, and manipulate public discourse.

Rappler posted video of Ressa’s reaction to the win.