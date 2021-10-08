Will streaming beat movie theaters? The new James Bond is a major test

On Friday, one of the most anticipated movies of the year is finally arriving in theaters. After four COVID-19-related delays, the latest 007 installment, No Time To Die , is launching around the country.

The film has even more built-in hype than most Bond films. After all, it’s Daniel Craig’s last turn in a Bond suit. Reviews are strong (it has an 87% Rotten Tomatoes audience score). And with a reported $250 million budget (plus another $100 million in marketing), it’s one of the most expensive movies of the year. It’s also receiving more attention as the crown jewel of MGM, which was recently acquired by Amazon for $8.5 billion. (The deal has not yet received regulatory approval.)

In other words, if there’s any movie this year to get people back into theaters and prove that streaming is not necessarily the de facto future of enjoying movies, it’s Bond, which is only being released in theaters. That means it is eschewing the hybrid streaming-theatrical model that has become so in vogue during the pandemic with studios like Disney and Warner Bros.

To be sure, there have been other theatrical-only movies released during the pandemic that have proven the movie business is not (quite) dead. But they have been almost exclusively superhero movies—or at least movies fashioned specifically to appeal to dudes, such as Marvel’s Shang-Chi and F9, respectively (both did well by pandemic standards). Bond is the first movie to come out during COVID-19 that has a shot at attracting an audience beyond fanboys, making it the purest test yet of what the future of moviegoing will look like, and whether the industry should just pack it up and turn it all over to Netflix and its ilk.