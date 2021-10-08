Most concrete produces pollution. This concrete is made of it

Concrete is the world’s most widely used building material, and it’s also one of the world’s biggest sources of carbon emissions. The production of all the concrete for our sidewalks, buildings, and bridges is responsible for about 8% of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere globally. In the face of a changing climate, the material that builds our world is the same one destroying it.

A new type of concrete aims to reverse that cycle. Researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a form of concrete that is made using waste from previously used concrete combined with carbon dioxide pulled from the air.

“Our concept is to acquire calcium from discarded concrete, which is otherwise going to waste,” says Ippei Maruyama, a professor in the university’s department of architecture who codeveloped the concrete with Takafumi Noguchi. The waste material is then combined with CO2 captured from industrial exhaust or directly from the air to form calcium carbonate, a hard material that becomes the basis of new concrete. The researchers suggest that with further development, this type of concrete could be carbon neutral or carbon negative.

The raw materials for this novel concrete are abundant. Every year, more than half a billion tons of construction and demolition waste ends up in U.S. landfills, including a significant amount of concrete. Carbon capture technologies have been in use for decades, and the world’s largest capture facility just opened in Iceland.