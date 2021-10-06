The future of citizen services

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Digital transformation in government is driving the distribution of services and control closer to citizens, employees, partners, and ecosystems worldwide. But when transformation doesn’t work, citizens suffer.

advertisement

When COVID-19 hit, many governments simply couldn’t provide services to their citizens in the same ways they had been prior to the pandemic. However, some governments—or some organizations in certain governments—were able to pivot how they delivered services and scale up to keep things going. The difference, in many cases, has been effective use of digital—and particularly cloud—applications. In truth, the call for digital service delivery started before the pandemic and will continue long after. Everybody wants a seamless experience when accessing government services, in part because we have all seen and experienced how easy it can be to do transactions with a digital leader. We know that a fast, integrated experience is possible. GOVERNMENTS FEEL PRESSURE TO DELIVER DIGITALLY Digital services allow agencies to serve citizens while reducing pressures on budgets and resources. However, Deloitte research shows that most government agencies believe they are significantly behind other organizations on their transformation journey. Three-quarters (75 percent) of respondents said that digital technologies are disrupting the public sector, and virtually all said that those technologies would have a significant impact on their remit.

advertisement

advertisement

A challenge particular to governments is that they must provide services to everyone. Private companies might be able to pick and choose who they sell to and serve, but for government services, access must be universal. Focusing on access, though, often distracts governments from the steps they must take to implement real change and improve processes for the benefit of citizens. Any discussion about delivering services digitally—on premises or in the cloud—must address security concerns. Migrating to the cloud means that leading-edge security, centrally managed and always up to date, can be applied across the landscape. And with strict standards such as FedRAMP in the United States, security is no more or less of an issue than with on-premises setups. PUTTING RESOURCES WHERE IT MATTERS The processes in legacy systems were, and in many cases still are, creaky, and the results sub-optimal. There were so many manual interventions in processes—like paper forms and files, emailing spreadsheets to share data, emailing or phoning someone else to access data—that energy and time was routinely wasted in even the simplest of transactions.

advertisement

In the past, when serving citizens, government has regularly focused on user experience for improving service delivery. However, we shouldn’t confuse UX with CX—the customer experience. A pretty face on a site isn’t going to deliver the real value. What matters is the engine behind the site: the system that does the task, provides the processing, and completes the request for the citizen. So, rather than just making the front end (the UX) self-service, governments should focus on automating entire processes. This allows employees to shift to higher-value tasks for citizens, to do more of the complex work that needs real human attention and care. They can even be working or advocating to improve other processes. This way, the CX—the experience of getting things done, shortening wait times, delivering better accuracy, and so on—is meaningfully improved. FITTING IT ALL TOGETHER A huge challenge for governments is they often have a lot of disparate systems holding data. When the pandemic hit, many organizations found themselves trying to digitize or automate the whole process as is. At best, that just meant making an inefficient process a bit faster, rather than eliminating it and providing better service (and value for money) to the public. Maximum efficiency means stepping away from the legacy. Working in the cloud lets organizations use the best technologies, products, and services that are always up to date. And if governments have legacy systems they can’t yet migrate away from, those same cloud systems can pull data from their existing databases and other information repositories.

advertisement

Using a low-code approach—which simplifies or removes manual coding from software development—allows governments to move faster, adapt to changing expectations, and deliver better citizen experiences. Now, in a much shorter time, improvements can be made, evaluated, and fine-tuned—all at minimal cost or maybe even at a net savings to the organization. Government services moving to the cloud is inevitable. The real question is, in what form? Will it be an attempt to replicate the complex, siloed ways of the past, with a heavy reliance on manual processes? Or will governments use the shift to optimize processes? Hopefully, it’s the latter. Everyone involved—governments, employees, and citizens—benefits when services are made more efficient and easier to use. Learn more about how Cloud for Government from OpenText™ transforms Public Sector missions with government workflow automation, data security, and enterprise content management.

advertisement