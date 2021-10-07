It’s a matter of trust: Empowering your hybrid workforce

A recent study shows more than half of U.S. employees now prefer a flexible hybrid virtual-working arrangement with some days in the office and some working remotely. Scott Wharton is the Vice President and General Manager of Logitech Video Collaboration and he tells Fast Company this growing trend is going to require a mindset shift among employers. Learn more in this video from the 2021 Innovation Festival.
