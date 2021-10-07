advertisement
Human centric design for a more collaborative future

How do we lead with a people first approach to design a more collaborative and sustainable future? Hear more in this video.

By FastCo Works
There are countless predictions on what high-tech tool is going to change our lives next. But Logitech Chief Information Officer, Massimo Rapparini, says no matter which product takes center stage, there is one important element that cannot be ignored. Rapparini joins Fast Company‘s Innovation Festival to explain why.

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

