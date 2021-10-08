Multi-hyphenate businesses: Build and grow a company beyond labels

advertisement advertisement advertisement

It’s hard to affix a label on St. Louis boutique Civil Alchemy. It started as an eclectic shop where Ian VanDam and his mother Kelley curated products locally and around the world, focusing on categories they enjoy, like gardening, hiking, foraging, and cooking. But soon, they were selling online, wholesaling apparel and other products, making and selling their own brand of gin (called True Floral), and during the pandemic, launching a flower subscription and a wine subscription. Now, the family also owns a restaurant called the Annex and a restaurant called Frisco Ballroom.

Civil Alchemy is an example of a multi-hyphenate business, which blurs the lines between retail, restaurants, events, online experiences, and more. Spurred by necessity during the pandemic, and now having the tech and tools to easily launch multiple revenue streams, more businesses are going the multi-hyphenate route. “We’re seeing that the defined, straight vertical lines of your retail business versus your restaurant versus your services business are all blurring,” says David Rusenko, Square’s head of eCommerce. “You’re seeing restaurants selling groceries (which are a typical retail offering) or retail businesses selling services like online cooking classes or Zoom calls and so on. I think this blending of verticals is a really big trend, and it’s going to turn a lot of businesses into multi-hyphenates. A restaurant-bar-store, for example, might be a place that sells mixology classes, retail gear, and tastings in addition to serving patrons food and drinks,” Rusenko adds.

These new offerings are resonating with consumers, with 59% saying they are likely to buy items from retail stores, or from restaurants, that are not part of their core business, according to Square’s Future of Retail report. For consumers, finding multiple products or services they need from a business they already trust can instantly turn them into lifelong fans. Businesses that have a good connection with their customers and know what they want can experiment with selling in new ways and adding new revenue streams. When Ryan Prellwitz, another entrepreneur, turned his family’s Wisconsin strawberry farm into a 50-vine grape farm a decade ago, he couldn’t have dreamed that eventually Vines & Rushes would become a five-acre winery, would retail wine in person and online, offer local and nationwide delivery, launch a Neopolitan pizza kitchen, and hold more than 200 public events every year.

“Where a portrait artist has somebody they’re painting a portrait of, we work more like a sketch artist. We’re sketching the business from scratch without a picture that we’re mimicking,” Prellwitz says. It’s a good lesson that as a business owner, you’re always learning, adapting, and being inspired by new ideas and tech capabilities. So how do you set up your business so you have the flexibility to try new things and keep up with quickly-changing consumer behavior? Here are a few tips:

1. Stay connected and engaged with your customers. Social media, email marketing, and your online store all offer data for you to understand what your customers are interested in, giving you signals on what you should do next. Are there particular TikTok videos you’re doing that are racking up views? Are there certain email subjects that tend to get high open rates? “Have a customer in mind when you decide to add or evolve sales channels,” says VanDam, owner of Civil Alchemy. “Identify who you want to be your customer, but don’t forget about the core customer who has helped keep the lights on. If you see an opportunity to offer new, inventive products and services to your customers, go for it. It could be the exact catalyzation your business needs.” 2. Make sure your inventory management is on point. Whether you are adding new sales channels or adding new products or experiences, you need a solid inventory foundation. Inventory management software can help you stay on track. Otherwise, expansion can get too complicated and lead to bad customer experiences.

“The biggest flip we’ve had to do is thinking about precision on inventory…so we can control cash flow so that when we need to pivot or when we want to move into something outside of an emergency pivot, we can,” says VanDam. “Let’s say we’re just becoming excited and inspired by this new category. We now have the ability and the flexibility to enter that without worrying about whether we’re affecting our own ability to pay bills.” 3. Test and learn. “When you cast a wider net, it does not always mean a larger return; find places with existing efficiencies, and ask yourself whether you are thoughtfully expanding your concept in a seamless way or whether you are throwing things at the wall hoping things stick,” VanDam advises. “A poorly developed Hail Mary in the business world can be costly and often not generate a return on investment, after considering the time, energy and money required to make it happen.” Offer new products or experiences as loyalty perks for your top customers and get their feedback, or include them as bundled add-ons to other popular options.

Promote limited-time offers on social media or via email, and use online checkout links to allow customers to pay easily. This is a good way to test out new concepts without too much investment.

Try a subscription model. VanDam learned from customers that they wanted to easily buy flowers. By offering a subscription, he was able to save money on the investment and avoid paying for perishable inventory that might go unsold.