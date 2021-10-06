advertisement
advertisement
  • 8:35 am

What’s happening with Twitch? Serious data leak reports have users demanding answers

The data is said to include payouts to creators, as well as source code and other information.

What’s happening with Twitch? Serious data leak reports have users demanding answers
[Source Images: Twitch]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Users of the streaming platform Twitch on Wednesday were demanding answers from the Amazon-owned company after reports that a trove of sensitive data has been leaked onto the internet. 

advertisement

The data is said to include payouts to creators, as well as source code and other sensitive information. Video game news site VGC reported on an alleged hack very early on Wednesday morning, and hours later Twitch still had not responded to growing concerns among users on social media.

We’ve reached out to Twitch for more information and will update this post when we hear back. If you’re a Twitch user, it’s probably not a bad idea to update your password.  

This story is developing . . .

advertisement

About the author

Christopher Zara is a senior staff news editor for Fast Company and obsessed with media, technology, business, culture, and theater. Before coming to FastCo News, he was a deputy editor at International Business Times, a theater critic for Newsweek, and managing editor of Show Business magazine

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life