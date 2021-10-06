What’s happening with Twitch? Serious data leak reports have users demanding answers

Users of the streaming platform Twitch on Wednesday were demanding answers from the Amazon-owned company after reports that a trove of sensitive data has been leaked onto the internet.

The data is said to include payouts to creators, as well as source code and other sensitive information. Video game news site VGC reported on an alleged hack very early on Wednesday morning, and hours later Twitch still had not responded to growing concerns among users on social media.

We’ve reached out to Twitch for more information and will update this post when we hear back. If you’re a Twitch user, it’s probably not a bad idea to update your password.

This story is developing . . .