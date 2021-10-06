Telegram and Snapchat benefited from the Facebook outage. TikTok not so much

Monday’s Facebook outage crippled all of the company’s platforms —WhatsApp and Instagram included—and sent the company into its biggest technological crisis in its history. Yet while Facebook’s downtime was horrible for the company, it was something of a gift to its competitors, many of whom saw engagement on their platforms soar—some even saw new user signups go through the roof.

Telegram: the messaging app competitor to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger gained over 70 million new users on Monday, according to founder Pavel Durov (via Reuters). App analytics firm Sensor Tower also says average time spent on Telegram grew 18% week over week, compared to WhatsApp and Messenger, which saw average time fall 25% and 20%, respectively, week-over-week.

Signal: the most secure messaging app in the world also saw a boost from the Messenger and WhatsApp outage (and got another boost from a tweet by whistleblower Edward Snowden). Though Signal has not revealed the number of new signups, Sensor Tower says Signal usage grew 15% week-over-week.

Snapchat: Snapchat was another big winner, according to Sensor Tower. Its usage grew 23% week-over-week.

Twitter: The platform everyone rushes to when Facebook goes down also, unsurprisingly saw its week-over-week usage grow. Sensor Tower says Twitter's usage climbed 11%.

It should be noted that while Facebook arch-rival TikTok saw a bit of average time growth while Facebook was down—it was only a modest 2% growth week-over-week.

Sensor Tower’s data comes from a sampling of 100,000 random Android users who were active on the various platforms each day.