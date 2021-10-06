How to create a video cover story on LinkedIn to help land your next job

Video has become central to how we connect, collaborate, and learn from one another, especially in the virtual world of work. If you’re on the hunt for a new job, video can be a powerful way to introduce yourself to hiring managers. It provides a peek at your personality and showcases your soft skills, which more than 75% of hiring managers find difficult to assess from a standard resume.

That’s why we introduced Cover Story, a tool on your LinkedIn Profile that lets you upload a short video to personalize your first “hello,” engage hirers and bring your professional story to life. Here are four steps to create a Cover Story that will help you stand out in your job search.

Step 1: Outline your key talking points in advance

Doing a bit of prep prior to posting your Cover Story can go a long way. Before hitting the record button, think about what you want to accomplish with your video. Are you looking for a new job? Are you interested in making a career pivot? Not sure about your current career path, and want to network with professionals from other industries before exploring new opportunities? Once you’ve identified your objective, write out a few key points to get it across clearly and concisely. A good rule of thumb is to categorize your supporting points into three buckets: background, skills, and a call to action.

Step 2: Highlight your background

Start your Cover Story by briefly introducing yourself and touching on your experience. You can list one or two key strengths, an accomplishment you’re proud of, or an area of expertise that fits the type of role you’re looking for. If you’re a student or just entering the workforce, use volunteer work, an internship, or extra-curricular activities to give hirers insight into your background, passions, and how your skills could translate for a particular role.