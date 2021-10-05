Fighting the Ku Klux Klan in 1958 makes for a great election ad in 2021

Chances are you’ve never heard of the Battle of Hayes Pond. Or, if you don’t live in North Carolina, the name Charles Graham likely doesn’t ring a bell. But with a new congressional ad, the state Assemblymember has made a national impression telling the story about how his community of poor Black, white, and Native Americans kicked the Ku Klux Klan out of town in 1958.

As a legislator, I don't play politics. I study, listen, and vote my conscience. Those values are absent in Washington today and it's tearing us apart. I'm running as a Democrat to represent #NC09 in the U.S Congress and finally mend our divided spirits. pic.twitter.com/zE12XZIE9r — Charles Graham (@CharlesGrahamNC) October 4, 2021

The Klan had announced a rally in order to terrorize the local Blacks and Lumbee. But when 50 Klansmen showed up, they were met by 400 angry townspeople. In the ad, Grahams describes it as, “Hundreds of normal folks deciding to stand together against ignorance and hate.” The New York Times story about that night cites 100 Klansmen and 500 Indians.

Then Graham uses his town’s history as a way to address the January 6 riots, and the images of the McCloskeys pointing guns at peaceful protesters in St. Louis. “A piece of forgotten history worth remembering, especially today,” says Graham. “In Washington, lies turned to violence, and the biggest lie is that America is at war with itself, that you can’t trust your neighbor, that they want something that’s yours, that you must live in fear of them.”