List of companies letting employees work from home forever keeps getting bigger

Tax and consulting firm PwC announced last week that it will let employees work from home in perpetuity. Wall Street took notice.

As one of the Big Four accounting firms, its actions ripple across the financial-services landscape.

Among the other big players that have made gone the “WFH forever” route include Twitter, which made the decision in May 2020, as did Jack Dorsey’s other company, Square.

February saw Salesforce unveil its “work from anywhere” initiative, as did Spotify. In September, Zillow announced that it was “de-emphasizing location” as a factor in determining pay, which makes it easier for employees to relocate. (The company unveiled its “WFH indefinitely” philosophy in July 2020.) And Coinbase, which announced in the spring of 2020, that it was going big on the WFH front, shared some of its learnings and plans in three months ago, as it continues in that direction.