Formula E Racing: how advanced technologies are helping drivers make split-second decisions

Hear how the combination of simulation and analytics helps teams prepare for all outcomes

By FastCo Works
Few people understand the amount of innovation and cutting-edge technology that goes into the Formula E series. Motorsport Champion and Envision Virgin Racing Driver, Nick Cassidy, gives us a peek inside the high-performance world of electric car racing at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.

