These are the best and worst college majors for earning potential right now

Whether you attend in person or online, a college degree still costs a pretty penny. The average cost of a four-year education is $35,720 per student per year, and the average student loan debt is now north of $37,500. So it makes sense to choose a career path wisely while you’re still an undergrad. No surprise that STEM and related subjects scored high. But the bottom majors may surprise you.
According to a recent analysis from Bankrate, the top five “most valuable” majors were:
|Rank
|College Major
|Median Income
|Unemployment Rate
|Higher Degree Holders
|1
|Architectural Engineering
|$90,000
|1.3%
|29.3%
|2
|Construction Services
|$80,000
|1.0%
|12.1%
|3
|Computer Engineering
|$101,000
|2.3%
|39.7%
|4
|Aerospace Engineering
|$100,000
|1.9%
|50.7%
|5
|Transportation Sciences and Technologies
|$86,000
|1.8%
|21.1%
Clinical psychology proves to be a science that doesn’t score high points, most likely because those with only undergraduate degrees are in low-paying social work positions, many at nonprofits. Arts degrees round out the bottom ranks with their traditionally low pay and high unemployment rates—especially over this last pandemic year.
|Rank
|College Major
|Median Income
|Unemployment Rate
|Higher Degree Holders
|155
|Clinical Psychology
|$49,000
|3.8%
|78.1%
|156
|Composition and Speech
|$42,000
|4.9%
|30.4%
|157
|Drama and Theater Arts
|$41,000
|4.5%
|31.4%
|158
|Miscellaneous Fine Arts
|$38,000
|5.6%
|16.7%
|159
|Visual and Performing Arts
|$35,500
|3.6%
|28.7%
To get these rankings, Bankrate analyzed the most recent data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and scored 159 college majors based on three factors. Each was weighted: median income (70%), unemployment rate (20%), and the percentage of people with an advanced degree (10%).
Check out the full list here and see how your major stacks up.