How Twitterers celebrated the great Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram shutdown of 2021

It was already a brutal moment for Facebook. The social media goliath had just capped off a week of negative press around its halted Instagram Kids project with a bombshell 60 Minutes interview , in which a whistleblower detailed how the company has misled the public about its efforts to curb misinformation and hate speech.

In timing that may or may not be coincidental, however, the situation further deteriorated on Monday morning when Facebook and its other platforms, WhatsApp and Instagram, suffered their worst outages in recent memory.

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find https://t.co/qHzVq2Mr4E or https://t.co/JoIPxXI9GI got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail? — briankrebs (@briankrebs) October 4, 2021

Adding insult to injury for the troubled juggernaut, Facebook’s misfortune has been a bonanza for other social media companies, namely Twitter, which has been rife with memes about the mishap.