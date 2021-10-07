Three tips to help you grow your personal brand

After surviving the past few years and the accompanying challenges, like many, I was determined to make some big changes in my life. I narrowed my primary goals down to three key areas: finding a mentor, joining a mastermind group, and writing a book.
The following three tips helped me expand my network and grow in ways I never thought possible. I hope they will do the same for you.
First, I knew that to successfully accomplish all my goals (large and small), I’d need to seek the help of a mentor. Working with a mentor can help you set specific goals in your personal and business life. Through this relationship, you can tap into your mentor’s broad range of knowledge and insight, and receive honest feedback and input. One of the primary benefits of working with a mentor is having someone hold you accountable. It’s easy to veer off track or get distracted, so having a mentor helped me redirect and stay motivated.
My mentor also helped me accomplish my second goal, which was to find and join a mastermind group. I had some ideas about the direction I wanted to go, but my mentor was able to help me zero in on just what it was I wanted to accomplish with this goal. Mentors are a wonderful resource for making connections, both personal and professional, and I wanted to make sure I was casting my net as wide as I could.
You may find that joining a mastermind group is almost an extension of the relationship you develop with your mentor. Ideally the group should be a valuable source of ideas and feedback and should serve as another way to be held accountable for your goals. Being a member of a mastermind group gave me even more resources when it came to finding solutions to any challenges I was facing or obstacles that arose as I worked toward achieving the goals I set.
The personal and professional connections you make through other members of your mastermind group can prove invaluable. Networking has always been important to me, and I am always looking for ways to expand my own network of connections. With the year slowly coming to an end, I’m grateful that I can look back with a solid sense of accomplishment.
Finally, if you are looking to grow your credibility, writing a book is a great way to do so. In my experience, it’s also a great way to tap into your creativity and explore new ideas. You may find that working with a ghostwriter is helpful. For me, it even spurred passion and encouraged me to explore my imagination and self-actualization. Writing a book is no easy feat, and you’ll certainly run into some roadblocks along the way. But undoubtedly, throughout the process, you’ll continue to learn how to improve your personal brand and build credibility.
If you’re looking to improve and grow your personal brand, I believe these three tips will help you get started on the right path. Finally, remember this quote from my mentor, Greg S. Reid: “A dream written down becomes a goal. A goal broken into steps becomes a plan. A plan backed by action makes your dreams a reality.”
Karolina Hobson is Director of Sales at Radd Interactive & Titan Growth | SEO PPC | Google Partner | Contributor | Author | Servant Leadership | Marketer.