Three tips to help you grow your personal brand

After surviving the past few years and the accompanying challenges, like many, I was determined to make some big changes in my life. I narrowed my primary goals down to three key areas: finding a mentor, joining a mastermind group, and writing a book.

The following three tips helped me expand my network and grow in ways I never thought possible. I hope they will do the same for you.

First, I knew that to successfully accomplish all my goals (large and small), I’d need to seek the help of a mentor. Working with a mentor can help you set specific goals in your personal and business life. Through this relationship, you can tap into your mentor’s broad range of knowledge and insight, and receive honest feedback and input. One of the primary benefits of working with a mentor is having someone hold you accountable. It’s easy to veer off track or get distracted, so having a mentor helped me redirect and stay motivated.

My mentor also helped me accomplish my second goal, which was to find and join a mastermind group. I had some ideas about the direction I wanted to go, but my mentor was able to help me zero in on just what it was I wanted to accomplish with this goal. Mentors are a wonderful resource for making connections, both personal and professional, and I wanted to make sure I was casting my net as wide as I could.