The happiest employees in America work at these 15 companies

Although most workplaces are still trying to navigate the continued uncertainty of the pandemic (and many put their return-to-office plans on hold), many workers continue to be enthusiastic about their employers. So much so that their anonymous feedback on Comparably’s platform suggests that they are the “Happiest Employees” in 2021 . Among the top-ranked companies with more than 500 employees:

Adobe RingCentral HubSpot Peloton Microsoft Farmers Insurance IBM Medallia Zoom Video Experian

And the top five SMBs:

Eargo Pipefy Alida GoodRx Fetch Rewards

“In our annual analysis of where the happiest employees are, Comparably looks at a combination of metrics that contribute to happiness at work, from fair pay, benefits, and clear goals, to excitement for the company and the work itself,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. This is no small feat given the Great Resignation and the continued spike in worker burnout.

To illustrate the delta between the happiest employees and those from other companies, Comparably pulled key stats including: