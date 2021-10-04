The happiest employees in America work at these 15 companies

Although most workplaces are still trying to navigate the continued uncertainty of the pandemic (and many put their return-to-office plans on hold), many workers continue to be enthusiastic about their employers. So much so that their anonymous feedback on Comparably’s platform suggests that they are the “Happiest Employees” in 2021. Among the top-ranked companies with more than 500 employees:
- Adobe
- RingCentral
- HubSpot
- Peloton
- Microsoft
- Farmers Insurance
- IBM
- Medallia
- Zoom Video
- Experian
And the top five SMBs:
- Eargo
- Pipefy
- Alida
- GoodRx
- Fetch Rewards
“In our annual analysis of where the happiest employees are, Comparably looks at a combination of metrics that contribute to happiness at work, from fair pay, benefits, and clear goals, to excitement for the company and the work itself,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. This is no small feat given the Great Resignation and the continued spike in worker burnout.
To illustrate the delta between the happiest employees and those from other companies, Comparably pulled key stats including:
- An average of 95% of employees from the top-rated large companies and 98% from the top-rated SMB said their work environment was positive, compared to only 79% of employees sitewide.
- An average of 93% of employees from the top-rated large companies and 96% from the top-rated SMB said they had clear company goals they were invested in, compared to only 62% of employees sitewide.
- An average of 88% from the top-rated large companies and 92% from the top-rated SMB said they were excited about going to work each day, compared to only 66% sitewide.
- The overall happiness score for large and SMB was 91% and 94%, respectively, compared to only 69% and 82% sitewide.
See the full list of 100 companies (large and small) here.