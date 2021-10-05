Here’s what would make returning to the office easier for younger workers

A recent New York Times article described the concerns millennials have about returning to the office, such as psychological well-being, policies around flexibility, and the return of a long commute. Likewise, a 2020 report from Citrix found only 10% of young adults are interested in returning to the office full-time—with most preferring a hybrid model, in which they are given the opportunity to continue working remotely.

In my discussions with young adults and students of mine at Rutgers University, many are cautiously optimistic about returning to the workplace. However, they have questions for organizations. Mainly, they want to understand what organizations are doing to protect workers. Further, they wonder if managers will give them time to adjust as they return to the office.

Where young adults prefer to work

After surveying my classes, which consisted of 80 early-career individuals, a few preferences were revealed. Consistent with other findings, about one in two young adults (48%) preferred a hybrid model. The second most popular choice was to work onsite full-time (39%). Taken together, 87% of the participants want to work, at least some days, in the office. The results were unexpected, taking into consideration my preliminary reading. And it contrasted with other studies that found millennials are less interested in returning to the workplace.

What accounts for the differences? My sense is young adults are looking to solve a challenge they’ve experienced for almost two years: social isolation.