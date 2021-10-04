These are the safest cities in the world

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIC) is out with its annual list of the world’s safest cities —and the previous No. 1, Tokyo, has been dethroned by a European capital. But part of the reason Tokyo lost its crown is because of a new metric in the EIC’s list. That new metric covers environmental security and it helped put the new safest city, Copenhagen, on the top of the list. Environmental security includes how well a city can respond to unexpected environmental crises, such as public health threats like COVID-19. Other categories include personal, health, infrastructure, and digital security.

Here are the Economist Intelligence Unit’s top 10 safest cities when all five security pillars are taken into account:

Copenhagen Toronto Singapore Sydney Tokyo Amsterdam Wellington, New Zealand Hong Kong (tie with Melbourne) Melbourne, Australia (tie with Hong Kong) Stockholm

When broken down into the individual security pillars, the safest city for digital security is Sydney. The safest city for health security is Tokyo. The safest city for infrastructure security is Hong Kong. The safest city for personal security is Copenhagen. And the safest city for environmental security is Wellington.

You can check out The Economist’s full Safe Cities Index 2021 here to delve into a more nuanced exploration of how the top cities were chosen.