This startup is using sunlight and captured CO2 to make jet fuel

“We remove the need for any sort of fossil fuel inputs,” says Jason Salfi, cofounder and CEO of Dimensional Energy, the startup running the small pilot installation. By early next year, the tiny facility will be producing only around half a barrel of fuel a day. But the company plans to use the same process—with a large field of heliostats, which are mirrors that concentrate solar power—at a sizable scale. In 2022, it hopes to get its sustainable aviation fuel certified for use and begin flight tests with a partner airline. The company is one of a handful of startups developing alternative jet fuels (LanzaTech, which turns steel-factory emissions into ethanol, is another).

For the airline industry, which emitted 918 million tons of CO2 in 2019 before the pandemic temporarily slowed travel, the technology could be part of a larger transformation. Electric planes are in development, but are only likely to be feasible for short flights and small aircraft in the near future. “Right now, the energy density of the batteries are several times less than the energy density of the hydrocarbon fuels,” says Salfi, “so you just simply can’t store enough energy to fly long distances and to fly large amounts of passengers.” The company’s process could also be used to make fuel for long-distance trucking or shipping.

The technology, which grew out of research at Cornell University, uses electrolysis to split water and produce hydrogen, and then mixes the hydrogen and CO2 in its reactor to make syngas, or synthetic gas—which can be converted into liquid fuel and then refined into jet fuel. “The magic of our technology is where we integrate everything into one single stream,” he says. The tech makes it possible to make carbon monoxide, one component of the process, at a low cost, and makes the resulting fuel cost competitive. At scale, the company projects that the fuel could eventually cost less than $1 per gallon.