The wildly inventive way one designer used old face masks

Masks have been a powerful tool in the fight against the pandemic, but they’re also creating enormous waste. Every minute, three million masks are used around the world—or 129 billion each month—the majority of which are single-use products made from plastic microfibers.

Since plastic masks can’t be recycled, they’ll end up clogging landfills where they won’t biodegrade but will break down into smaller and smaller plastic fragments that will end up in our waterways, harming both animals and humans. But what if we used old masks to create useful new products? That’s the idea motivating the Italian artist and designer Tobia Zambotti, whose latest project is a puffer jacketed filled with plastic face masks as insulation. Zambotti realized that most of the disposable masks on the market are made from polypropylene, a plastic with thermo-regulating properties that is often used in polyfill, a common stuffing in down jackets. Zambotti, who is based in Iceland, collected 1,500 light blue masks that littered the streets of Reykjavík and disinfected them. “Even though COVID-19 particles can only survive on masks for around seven days, I stored them in a sealed plastic bag for a month in a bid to ensure that there were no traces left behind,” Zambotti writes in an email. “They were also disinfected with ozone spray.”

