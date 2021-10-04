How to manifest success through mindset training

advertisement advertisement advertisement

The most powerful machine in the world is not one created by engineers or software designers leveraging technology, artificial intelligence or machine learning. In fact, we all have access to this machine, and it’s hidden (literally) right behind our eyes. The mind is the most powerful machine in the world, yet most of us don’t even know how to properly use it.

advertisement

advertisement

As the past year offered ample time for self-reflection, I took that opportunity to understand my mind and retrain my thoughts to center on the goals I wanted to achieve both personally and professionally. I dove headfirst into mindset training, specifically self-hypnosis, which yes, does mean you hypnotize yourself. But it’s actually much more than that. In early 2020, I set a goal to place tenth in the world in a 2,000-meter row competition, known as one of the most grueling events in sports. For three months I trained physically and mentally, using self-hypnosis to get my mind in the right headspace. I accomplished my goal, but I can’t say the outcome would’ve been the same without mindset training. Throughout my personal and professional journey, I’ve made a point to be in tune with my mind and use that knowledge to overcome roadblocks. This personal mindset journey inspired me to introduce it to my entire company, Greenlight Guru because I saw my own growth and improvements. I also saw the power and capability that can come from this training, and I knew that if we had a team stacked with this training, we would meet our goals, both as a team and as a company. The mindset culture has helped us achieve some of our biggest goals to date, like partnering with the National Institute of Health and securing $120 million in funding to expand globally and improve the healthcare industry.

advertisement

advertisement

Mindset training and self-hypnosis are designed for those who want to meet and exceed their goals. Leaders looking to boost revenue, secure funding, or seal that deal with a target customer can benefit from taking control of their mind and using it to their advantage. How mindset training works You might know that your subconscious mind controls 95% of your thoughts. But you might not know that you can control your subconscious. That voice in your head telling you you’re tired or that there’s no way you can run one more mile, self-hypnosis helps you train that voice to think and feel exactly what you need to reach your goals. As you fall asleep, your mind is very open to suggestion. When you’re in that subconscious state, you can listen to audio recordings of your own voice talking through the goals you aim to accomplish in as much detail as possible. Over time, the statements you listen to while you’re in this state will allow you to calibrate your thoughts to align with an achievement-focused mindset.

advertisement

While training for my rowing tournament, I’d listen to myself talking through that journey. I’d say things like, “I’m gliding through the water at an intense speed. While the fight typically gets harder the further you go, for me it’s actually getting easier. I feel amazing. It’s going to be fast out here today. I’m relaxed and moving easily and smoothly.” During my row, I found the strokes getting easier and wondered why. That’s when it clicked. I had trained my mind to think what I wanted. At that point, I knew mindset training was the master key to success. How to challenge your mindset Challenging your mind is not a one-day journey or a “one-practice fits all” exercise. Mindset practices are a lot like outfits: Depending on the day, you have to adjust. Much like my rowing challenge, it took time to train my body and my mind. That goes for any goal. You don’t wake up one day and say “Today, I’m going to triple my company’s revenue.” You need to have the skillset, training, and execution plan determined to effectively reach that goal. But your mind plays a big factor on the path to success, and having it on your side along the journey can be crucial. In fact, ongoing research shows that those with a growth mindset are more mentally equipped to take on challenges and persist in seeking to accomplish goals. So where does mindset training fit in? Self-hypnosis is only one of many practices you can utilize depending on what you and your mind need. My team and I use self-hypnosis when we want to achieve our next big goal, but we also do breathing exercises to calm the mind, gratitude practice to stay humble, and as-if journaling to manifest the outcomes we desire.

advertisement

Feel your emotions and understand your feelings and thoughts. Then take that understanding and determine what mindset practices can help you and your team overcome the barriers blocking you from your goals. If you want your team to maximize collaboration and construct strategic execution plans, make sure your team members are in the mindset designed for growth and excellence. A leader who wants to embed growth, success, and wellness into their workplace and culture needs to start at the granular level with employees’ minds, feelings, and emotions. Understanding the importance of your team’s headspace and mindset allows you to compensate and correct negativity that creates a roadblock for greatness. It also supports employee satisfaction, wellness, and recovery, which are components of a positive work environment. Your vision for yourself or your company is everything. Challenging your mindset is all about believing in your vision more than doubting yourself or fearing the unknown. Mindset training helps you clear out negative thoughts and replace them with confidence, determination, satisfaction, clarity. Whatever you want.

advertisement

How to weave mindset training into your workplace Start by understanding and laying out your goals. Ask yourself: What do you need to do to meet those goals? Walk your team through the steps to achieve it. Don’t be afraid of candid conversations. How is the team feeling? What scares them? What are their professional and personal goals? The team you built is there for a reason. Maximize their strengths and help them through their weaknesses. At Greenlight Guru, we share what we call alligator blood mentality, which means everyone embodies an intense strength, resiliency, grit, and competitive edge. But we all carry different strands of this mentality, and mindset training has helped us capitalize on our strong suits and foster growth at an individual, organization, and company culture level—all core factors to success. But another core component of this alligator blood mentality is having strength in numbers, and having a high level of engagement from your team. A recent Dale Carnegie survey found that companies with engaged employees outperform those without by up to 202%. Employee engagement allows you to embody the alligator blood mentality at full force, with a park of employees ready to fight alongside you. We use mindset training to encourage engagement and keep our team working together to get us where we need to be.

advertisement

Next, identify the weak links in the “mindset chain.” Is your team feeling stressed out? Try incorporating yoga or wellness classes into the workday. Are obstacles blocking your team? Hold a brainstorming session to identify your ideal outcomes and use self-hypnosis to manifest the journey the way you desire. Lastly, understand that mindset training and building your company culture mimics an intense workout—or a rowing competition—and requires a lot of mental strength and clarity. Prioritize employee wellness by incorporating recovery time. For example, we send our employees to sensory deprivation tanks, wellness spas, and yoga classes. We’ve also bought our people WHOOP straps that monitor recovery and sleep. We even held a sleep contest and rewarded the employee who slept the most with a trip to a local wellness center. It’s all about being in the right headspace and creating a company culture that incentivizes employees to take care of their mind, body, and soul so that they can accomplish great things. While mindset training may not be the most conventional way to achieve success as a business leader, it has certainly allowed me and my company to accomplish our moonshot goals. Don’t be afraid to break out of your comfort zone and try something new. In this new world of work, we achieve success by prioritizing our employees and culture, but you need the right mindset to do so.

advertisement