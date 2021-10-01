Salmonella outbreak: This CDC map shows where and how fast it’s spreading

On September 30 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned that a salmonella outbreak has now infected people in 35 states causing 419 illnesses and 66 hospitalizations since June 19. It’s not unusual for the CDC to warn about a salmonella outbreak, but this latest incident is somewhat unusual as the health body has not been able to yet pin down what food source the outbreak is originating from—this despite its rapidly increasing spread over the course of the last few weeks. Though the outbreak emerged in June, in the last week alone infections have skyrocketed, with 140 people being infected.

Currently, a majority of infections have occurred in Texas (111 known infections), with Oklahoma (63 infections), and Virginia (38 infections) being the second and third most-affected states. However, 35 states in total have now reported infections and the CDC notes that the true number of infected people might be much higher than reported since many people recover at home and won’t seek medical treatment.

Thankfully no deaths have been reported yet, but the issue remains that the rapidly growing infection rate could continue unless the CDC can identify what food or foods the outbreak is originating from. You can check out the CDC’s map here to see how the outbreak is affecting your state. Until the source is identified, the only thing people can really do is be on the lookout for symptoms of salmonella and get tested for it if you think you may be infected.