These 10 mobile games are topping global charts right now

Sensor Tower, which measures the app economy, has released a new analysis of the top-grossing mobile games worldwide for the third quarter of 2021. The ranking reveals the leaders that have captured the market as consumer spending continues to grow, albeit at a more normal pace than pandemic highs. Here’s the top 10:

PUBG Mobile Honor of Kings Genshin Impact Pokémon GO Roblox Candy Crush Saga Coin Master Garena Free Fire Uma Musume Fate/Grand Order

The list features familiar titles produced by industry leaders like Tencent, the world’s largest video game vendor, which claimed the top two spots with PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings. MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact continues to soar in third place, generating over $2 billion in consumer spending since its release last September.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a surge in the mobile gaming market, which has since slowed to a more normal growth rate. Mobile game spending reached $22.4 billion in Q3 2021, an increase of 7.7% year-over-year, falling behind the 17.9% growth rate in the first half of the year.