Making space suit humans: Innovation requires designing systems from scratch

When we think of space, we tend to think of rockets, rovers, and astronauts floating in microgravity. Some of us might think of superheroes or sci-fi movies. Most of us can recognize a spacesuit, especially the white, big ones designed for extravehicular activities (EVA).

Essentially, a spacesuit is a spacecraft in the shape of a human body. It features a hermetic life support system that gives astronauts air so they don’t suffocate, air pressure so their body can function, and various layers of materials to protect from dangerous radiations and extreme temperatures. EVA suits are white to reflect the sun’s heat, while escape suits can be brightly colored so rescue teams can find them easily after an emergency ejection. Spacesuits are expensive, and for good reasons. They take years to develop and require extensive testing and customization to fit various astronauts. The testing is interesting because no place on Earth can fully replicate the extreme environment of space. To simulate microgravity and utilize the portable life support system (PLSS), astronauts can practice their EVA tasks while diving in a pool. A suit can be exposed to extreme levels of radiation in a chamber to test shielding and material resilience, but you wouldn’t put a human in there. The vacuum of space can be replicated in special chambers, like the one at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Because it is so complex and expensive, there are very few players in the spacesuit industry. Safety, reduced cost, and better flexibility are goals that all spacesuit developers should strive for, but is it enough? In the early days, human spaceflight was almost exclusively designed for survival. Today, professional astronauts stay aboard the Internation Space Station (ISS) for an average of six months. Survival isn’t enough anymore, so the environment and amenities are designed for these people to live with relative comfort. I say “relative” because if you look at what the ISS looks like on the inside, comfort is not the first thing that comes to mind. But they make do, and the view is unbeatable.

If you ask me, one thing is clear about the last decade in the space industry: People are excited about having the opportunity to go to space in their lifetime. And by people, I don’t mean professional astronauts or billionaires manifesting their childhood dreams. I mean people like you and me. People like us are the astronauts of the future. We may go up there as tourists, settlers, or workers, with job titles that sound somewhat absurd today (hello, lunar miners and space chefs!). The thing about people like us is that we complain a lot more than your average professional astronaut. We find clever ways to go around inconveniences. That is, until something goes wrong, which can quickly escalate to dire consequences. Space is dangerous, and it’s unforgiving. Surviving, living … what’s next? We can’t afford to spend our time worrying about the lower levels of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs (physiological and safety needs). We need to reach self-actualization, where humans are able to achieve their full potential creatively. This is where transformative technology comes in. It is a branch of technology that works at developing innovations in support of health, wellness, performance, and longevity. It helps monitor, educate, correct, and heal the conditions that hold us back.

The perfect spacesuit designer, in my opinion, should have an understanding of constraints in extreme environments, advanced human ergonomics and user experience, manufacturing, and transformative technology. At Nonfiction, my design firm, we meet these requirements through our expertise in industrial design, wearables, and aerospace architecture. How do you design a spacesuit that helps people thrive? By integrating transformative technology within its systems. Imagine a spacesuit that knows your stress levels and helps you control your body with sensory stimulation or guided meditation. This can include vibroacoustics and light stimulation that trigger the parasympathetic nervous system. Heart rate variability and galvanic skin response sensors can trigger a healing feedback loop system. Imagine a spacesuit that feels like a natural extension of the body, integrating augmented reality and robotics to make movement more precise. Imagine a spacesuit that doesn’t need to be monitored every second by watchful humans and gives you some privacy. Does this sound like a spacesuit you would wear?

The difficult part of all this is how we prioritize innovation in spacesuits. Since the history of human space exploration is following the path of “surviving, living, thriving,” the priority is still on survival, and rightfully so. You wouldn’t want to experience blissful joy while your suit depressurizes. However, we shouldn’t treat spacesuit design innovations as “nice-to-haves” but rather as essentials, like breathing air. When you design systems from the ground up, you understand the interconnectedness of features and end up with a design that fulfills the complexity that our comfort demands. This is extremely difficult to achieve if we only add to what already exists, which hasn’t changed much in 50 years. The mindset of rethinking systems from scratch can be wonderful for leaders and innovators. It helps us question why we’ve been doing things the same way for so long. In the example of spacesuits, today’s designs are built on the shoulders of giants. It’s the best there is, so why change? Rethinking a system by merging two industries is a great place to start.

