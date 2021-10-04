How to create self-accountability in your business

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Looking over your employees’ shoulders is exhausting for you and the people who work for you too. It also stifles creativity and is a poor use of time.

For a business to run smoothly, you need to develop self-accountability—in your team and for yourself. When you allow people to work with flexibility, it creates opportunities for creativity. And for leaders, it allows them to focus on important goals instead of micromanaging their team members. In this post, I’ll look at how to create self-accountability at all levels. My business runs 100% remotely. We have employees from all around the world, many of whom have not met their teammates, leaders, supervisors, or myself face-to-face thanks to the pandemic.

When you’re running a fully remote-operated business, self-accountability is something that has to be instilled from the very beginning. It’s the foundation from which my business survives and also helps create an environment where people feel in control and autonomous. Here’s how you can help your employees create self-accountability, and how to do it for yourself. SET KPIS There’s nothing more frustrating for an employee than not knowing what they have to do and not having a way to achieve their goals.

As a business owner or team leader, you need to create clear KPIs for yourself and your team to meet. We use simple Excel sheets and have weekly and monthly goals for both team leaders and team members. Start by making KPIs relevant to your business, like a happiness score for customer support, number of blog posts written per month, etc. OFFER GOOD TOOLS For me, the bones of self-accountability in a business lie in solid tools, especially because remote work is so much more prevalent today.

Here are some tools we use in our remote business to help people stay accountable: • Onboarding documentation: You need to create thorough documentation for new employees and existing ones that they can refer back to when needed. A text document should be fine, although you can also store these in internal website pages. • Calendar tools: A calendar tool helps employees track important meetings and, when shared with the organization, keeps everyone on the same page. Some calendar tools also allow you to set up reminders that appear on a person’s phone, which can help ensure they’re on time for meetings and other tasks.

• Communication tools: A tool like Slack can be a powerful way for the entire organization to stay connected. When used well, the platform can be as simple as any direct messaging tool on someone’s phone. It can be used to set up reminders, keep conversations transparent but organized, and get feedback from the team. Also, a video conferencing tool is a must for accountability. • Project management tools: A tool like Trello or Asana can be shared across different members and teams. It creates a clear space where people can track what they have to do, by when, and who’s responsible for each task. HOLD REGULAR MEETINGS Although self-accountability should by definition reduce the need for meetings, you’re inevitably going to have to talk to people from time to time.

What is important is to space out your meetings and come in with a clear agenda. Aim to create meetings where direct communication happens and where people can gain clarity on their goals and receive the feedback they need to make self-accountability possible. ESTABLISH THE RIGHT CULTURE WITH MENTAL MODELS Let’s not forget another aspect of self-accountability: building the right culture. If tools are the bones, then I consider the business’s culture to be the soul of self-accountability. It is very important to share your thoughts and ideas with your team and, even more importantly, show that they have to be accountable.

To do this, train people to show up for meetings by asking them to set reminders. Avoid leaving messages that remind them to take part unless it’s a rare and unusual event. One new thing I shared with my employees this year was that they needed to make certain decisions themselves. Since waiting for approval or feedback from higher-ups was creating bottlenecks, I shared a mental model they could use to proceed when needed. What I told my team was that if a decision was reversible, they could go ahead with it. If it was irreversible, then they had to get approval first.

Building up a work culture like this takes time. And it’s critical that you speak up and demonstrate the way you want things to be done. CONCLUSION Establishing a culture of self-accountability is a powerful thing to do. It reduces wasted time, enables autonomy, and creates a better work environment. I’ve explored how to create self-accountability in teams and in your business. Apply these tips and learn to step back from micromanagement. After a few bumps, you should be able to see the benefits in your business.

