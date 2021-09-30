‘New World’ mania: Why people are queuing up by the thousands to play Amazon’s hit online game

On Tuesday, Amazon Game Studios—the company offshoot dedicated to game development—released its new massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) called New World, and gamers are already flocking to it in droves. On launch day, the concurrent player count peaked at over 700,000, making it one of the largest ever debuts on Steam, a go-to host platform for video and computer gaming. Several days later, New World has kept a steady swarm of players numbering in the hundreds of thousands, with some outlets reporting queues of up to 10,000 people just waiting to join.

Why is this game so popular?

Who knows! New World seems to be a traditional swashbuckling adventure game. It lets players explore and colonize the magical land of Aeternum, which is aesthetically reminiscent of mid-seventeenth-century America. Characters can unite with warring factions, forge weapons, or set out on quests to fight monsters. While the pretense is classic, the game’s success comes as a bit of a surprise for those who have been watching Amazon Game Studios’s previous ventures and remember the spectacular flop that was Crucible, Amazon’s first computer game, which debuted in May 2020 only to be yanked back to beta and then killed after just six months. The studio also has a burgeoning game graveyard, which includes a brawler called Breakaway and a Lord of the Rings-themed fantasy project.

But if Crucible was an embarrassment, New World is a redemption—and potentially a goldmine. If the $40 game can achieve the cult status of global touchstones like Fortnite and World of Warcraft, Amazon could become one of the first tech companies—and the first Big Tech giant—to crack the $170 billion-plus video game market as an outsider. Google, meanwhile, seemed to give up on those aspirations earlier this year when it shuttered its own in-house game developer.