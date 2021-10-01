Diversity at work starts with concrete goals. This manager’s pledge provides an easy starting point

advertisement advertisement advertisement

When I wrote my first book, The Memo, I interviewed over 100 women of color. Over 70% of them stated that they felt like their managers were not invested in their success. In LeanIn.org’s The State of Black Women in Corporate America report, there are some inexcusable and downright offensive statistics when it comes to the advancement of Black women in the workplace. In the 2020 report, Black women held 1.6% of vice president roles and 1.4% of executive suite positions.

To give you just a little more context, more than 590 companies employing more than 22 million people, along with a quarter of a million individual employees, have participated in the Women in the Workplace study on which the report was based. So I don’t want you thinking these stats are isolated situations; they are common issues taking place across many companies. The report shows that Black women receive less support and advocacy from their managers compared to the white women who were surveyed. Unfortunately, when a woman of color doesn’t have a manager who is supporting and advocating for her, then the manager is denying the employee the opportunity to perform at her highest level and showcase her best work. Without manager support, women of color often aren’t thought of for stretch assignments, and so are denied opportunities for growth. Managers could do more to advocate for employees of color by noticing if they are being socially isolated and working to help them navigate office politics.

I am by no means saying that all managers are displaying this lack of professional investment as it pertains to Black women, but these stats lead me to believe that not enough managers are creating an equal playing field. I believe that lack of managerial support is directly correlated with these low percentages of women of color, and Black women in particular, in leadership roles. Black and brown women are often not being retained and advanced in corporate America at the same rate as our white counterparts. Now, let me repeat it again: I am not suggesting that you are one of those managers, but if there seems to be few people of color in senior roles in your industry, please consider how you may have played a part in the lack of investment in women of color. What could better look like if you were fully invested in everyone on your team? Because women of color cannot promote themselves, they need a success partner and champion as they continue to climb the ladder. And if Black women in particular are aware of these statistics and experience this ambivalent treatment from their managers, what type of psychological safety do you think it provides them? The answer is it doesn’t; it just perpetuates a system of racism. But don’t hate the player, you got to hate the game you’re playing, instead. When I was in corporate America, I had a couple of white men who used their privilege to help me advance in my career. Being a success partner to a woman of color on your team or in your department will require you to build a relationship with her. We can’t be the only ones working toward building sustainable and authentic workplace relationships. You sit in a unique position. You have the ability to grow, enhance, or stunt a person’s career. I don’t mean any disrespect by that, but the truth is the truth. As part of the management team, you hold a level of influence within your company or organization. You have the ability to be a partner on the road to success for a woman of color in the workplace.

And you have to help beyond only words. You have to be the action verb. Being a champion will require you to help dismantle dysfunctional past systems and create new systems that don’t oppress women of color in the workplace. For example, if you have someone on your team who is clearly causing racialized toxicity, choosing to ignore that person’s behavior, tone, or language is not an option. It’s up to you to set a healthy tone for the team’s interpersonal behavior. This might require creating norms and articulating which behaviors won’t be tolerated. Don’t forfeit the team’s development by never calling out those who are oppressing people on your team. And don’t allow the oppressors to play the victim while bullying others. I wish that I had had managers in my former life who championed an inclusive work environment. I can honestly say, over my 15-year career I never experienced a manager who set the tone for equity and psychological safety. There was always some form of racialized bias that constantly went unchecked. When you’re the only or one of few on your team, this kind of environment is extremely isolating and demeaning. If you are not comfortable with managing a diverse team and holding all team members accountable, then you might consider being an individual contributor instead of a manager. Not everyone is meant to manage, and you have to decide if it’s fair to lead a team if you aren’t equipped to do so. It’s unfair to the women who are not valued by their managers. Too many women of color are choosing to leave corporate America, not because they want to work for themselves, but because of who they work for. I am sure you don’t want to purposely harm someone on your team, and if that’s true, you will require accountability and tools to help you lead with equity.

I created the Manager’s Pledge, below, and I hope you will consider signing it. I hope you will consider helping dismantle a toxic racial culture inside the workplace. And I hope that you are dedicated to the success of every person on your team. The pledge also asks you to take one step further by asking your company or organization for resources to ensure that you are able to properly lead and invest in everyone on your team. It’s imperative that you help create an environment where women of color can come to you with racialized experiences and you will hear them out by practicing courageous listening. Remember, even if you don’t see the incident or you have a relationship with someone who is causing harm, you still have to be an inclusive manager at all times. Being a courageous listener will require you to provide empathy, dignity, and respect. In other words, you will pledge to hear women of color out. Creating an inclusive culture is not a one-time conversation or event. It’s my job and purpose to make sure I leave the workplace better than I found it; I can’t do that without addressing the role managers play in the advancement of women of color. I hope you will always be curious in your pursuit to figure out what better looks like. No one is doing it perfectly, so there will always be room to grow. But it’s hard to grow when your education is not cultivated and your actions are never held at a best-in-class standard. We shouldn’t hold managers to a low level of accountability. Inclusive culture starts from the top down. Being a better manager isn’t reserved for white people only. We need an all-hands-on-deck effort when it comes to the advancement and safety of women of color in the workplace. The Manager’s Pledge I will acknowledge that I have biases that I need to understand and reconcile.

I will commit to engaging in courageous conversations. They might sometimes be difficult, but I know they are necessary to create an inclusive workplace.

I will challenge myself to hold other colleagues accountable when I have heard or observed racialized tones, behaviors, and actions.

I will learn to humanize the experiences of all my colleagues and seek to understand and listen to their perspectives and lived experiences, particularly when they differ from my own.

I will share my experiences and educational journey to help other managers create restorative justice practices.

Even if I make a mistake, I commit to the daily practice of being a better manager who is committed to equity for all. Excerpted from Right Within: How to Heal From Racial Trauma in the Workplace by Minda Harts. Copyright © 2021. Available from Seal Press, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

