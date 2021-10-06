How marketers can get QR codes right

advertisement advertisement advertisement

You know those so-called “overnight success” stories that were actually decades in the making? Like the band that had a number one hit after years of playing small diner gigs?

QR codes just had their number one hit—and they’ve been around since 1994. To be fair, QR codes had a modicum of traction—a top 100 single, you might say—a while back. Then they faded into oblivion. They were largely written off as clunky and niche, and it didn’t help that you had to download third-party software in order to use them. Then came the pandemic. Suddenly, everyone was clamoring for touchless communication and a way to interact with information from a distance. QR codes landed at the top of the charts (and on millions of restaurant menus, points of sale, maps, directories, advertisements, corporate swag, and even an ingenious cookie campaign).

Everyone hopped on the bandwagon. The problem: Popularity accelerated faster than the adoption of security measures. QR codes are a major source of phishing attacks. In a recent survey that my team conducted, around three-quarters of respondents couldn’t tell the difference between a malicious and legitimate QR code. That’s alarming, especially given the ubiquity of QR code usage right now.

Will QR codes be a one-hit wonder? They’ve already established staying power through the pandemic, and now that so many people have become accustomed to them and comfortable with them (a major hurdle with any technology adoption), it appears that QR codes—or at least a similar method of touch-free information access—will be around for the long haul. That means security has to adapt. Mobile threat detection has never been more important. With the rise of the digital workforce, people are using corporate-owned devices (or private devices with access to corporate data) to access more information than ever. This puts sensitive corporate and personal information at risk, and attacks keep getting more sophisticated. Bad actors can use QR codes to embed malware that can have devastating consequences. Phishing attacks can lure users to malicious websites. Information, including personally identifiable information and credit card information, can be stolen quickly—and all of this can happen without the user being aware of it. At least, that is, until it’s too late. WHAT TO DO? Any company that issues corporate-owned devices or allows employees to access corporate data on a personal device should deploy a comprehensive mobile threat defense solution.

This should ideally include detection and remediation of threats, behind the scenes, without interrupting the user experience. It’s also important that people understand the scale of the threat. Even technologically-savvy people can fall victim to phishing scams, so it’s critical to learn—and teach employees—how to tell the difference between a legitimate and malicious threat. Once proper security measures are in place, QR codes can and should be embraced in this new digital landscape. They offer a wealth of opportunities for creative and convenient marketing and sales efforts, including curating personalized content and encouraging app downloads. QR codes can also be automated to help optimize lead generation through personalized incentives like free products with purchase.

