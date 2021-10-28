This site sells clothes and home goods from the same factories as luxury brands—for a fraction of the price

When Italic launched its luxury-goods marketplace in late 2018, the company posed an interesting question to consumers: Would you want a luxury product for a fraction of the price—without the brand name? The answer was a resounding “yes.” The members-only site amassed a 100,000-person waitlist by boasting that it would sell stylish, high-end goods made at the same factories as Prada, Givenchy, and Burberry. It launched with a small collection of handbags, cashmere, bedding, and eyewear

Since then, Italic has expanded its product categories—moving into skincare, cookware, luggage, pet toys, even yoga mats—and experimented with different membership options. This month, though, founder and CEO Jeremy Cai finally opened up the marketplace to anyone—no membership required. “When we first started, we were pricing [products] at prices where we were losing money. We needed to compensate with membership,” explains Cai. But the brand experienced such growth in 2020 that it was able to move past a members-only model. “We didn’t need the membership to justify competitive prices,” he says. The company announced a $37 Series B this month. There’s still a small element of exclusivity. Those who want can pony up $60 for an annual Italic Bold membership, which gives members $120 in Italic Credit ($30 per quarter), concierge service, and early access to new products. Cai said the plan is to expand the perks to Bold members over time. Members and non-members will be charged the same prices for products, though Bold members will have access to weekly Thank You Thursdays, limited-time shopping events that offer deep discounts on bestselling products.

Italic plans to launch 100 new products before the end of the year, growing into new categories and developing ones it’s already in. In the works: home goods from the same manufacturers as Williams Sonoma and Buffy, and sports gear from the manufacturers of Arc’teryx and Manduka. But not every Italic product comes from the manufacturer of a well-known, high-end brand. Italic’s Kinetic Desk Chair, as we’ve discovered (see below), is produced by a maker of fairly basic conference-room furniture. Though that doesn’t stop Italic from comparing its chair to ones from Herman Miller and Humanscale. When Italic’s product development team looks to bring a new item into the collection, explains Cai, it asks users which elements they value from the luxury standard bearer in that category. The team then seeks out a factory that can develop something with those features—but without a designer markup. For example, Italic’s Caviar Night Cream ($22) claims to address its competitors’ three key features: “Smooths fine lines, leaves skin touchably soft, supports skin’s moisture barrier.” “Our goal is to provide the highest quality product at the lowest quality price,” says Cai.

