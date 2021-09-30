Why D.C. dysfunction is doom-pilling Americans under 40

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Maybe it’s just the Christopher Nolan movies talking, but lately I keep thinking about the present from the perspective of the future. I imagine Americans in 2051 adjusting their smog shields on a canoe ride to the war tribunals, thinking back to this era, and cursing us all—possibly on the 2051 equivalent of Twitter. (If the internet is still around. Or, for that matter, if we are.)

It's still like this every night — wealthy and almost certainly vaccinated Fox hosts doing everything in their power to limit vaccination among their viewers. pic.twitter.com/UfprrLS5tK — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 29, 2021 Somehow, each of us is expected to simply go about our days with all of this unfolding in the background. For many newly remote workers, quite literally so; with an open news site tab during consecutive Zoom meetings. If such a thing as hope could be said to exist right now, it’s arguably in the form of the Build Back Better Act, which was inextricably linked to the bipartisan infrastructure bill until earlier this week. The sweeping bill, which would cost $3.5 trillion over 10 years, paid for in part by taxes on the wealthy and corporations, offers an expansion of Medicare, critical support for working families, and addresses climate change in concrete ways. A majority of the public supports the bill, with even a Fox News poll showing 56% of registered voters in favor of the hefty package.

Unfortunately, the stakes could not be higher. It’s not so much that this reconciliation bill would solve all of America’s problems, or even a substantial portion of them. Rather, it’s that a smooth rollout of such potentially monumental legislation would prove that Democrats can effectively govern, deliver on some major promises, and be more than simply the not-MAGA party. Passing the robust bill set would be a huge step toward bridging the generational gap between young voters frustrated that nothing ever seems to get done, and their parents, who urge them to keep voting for Democrats anyway, in the hopes that one day something hypothetically could get done. It would also give the economy a jumpstart, provide Biden a much-needed shot in the arm after a summer plagued by horrible headlines, both earned and otherwise, and show the rest of the world that America is indeed serious about addressing climate change. I just don’t know how to feel like it might still happen, though.

