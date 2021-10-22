9 fall boots that are perfect for office and home

Are your boots made for walking? No, seriously. In 2020, following the height of the pandemic, analysts reported a dramatic dip in sales of dress shoes. Heels and the like appeared to be making a comeback this summer, but but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to sacrifice comfort. The best shoes these days combine fashion-forward aesthetics with behind-the-scenes engineering to keep our feet feeling good.

Before the winter frost settles in, we identified a collection of fall boots that are focused on fit, support, and style. You know, ones you can walk in all day—from brunch, to pick-ups, to work, to dinner, and back again. And why limit yourself to the fall? Depending on where you live, these could be perfect all year round. Here are our top picks. Rothy’s Merino Ankle Boot

This boot marries two of Rothy’s key offerings: a sleek, slipper-like, square-toe shape and a soft, sweat-wicking merino upper that stretches and stays snug throughout the day. The cozy merino features the brand’s signature recycled plastic threading and remains completely machine washable—meaning you can buy the boot in that gorgeous creamy beige Chestnut color with no regrets. Merino Ankle Boot - $245

Sarah Flint Ellie x Gravati Boot

We put Sarah Flint’s super stylish, low-profile ankle boots in the shootie category. Not quite a shoe, not quite a bootie. They’re made with butter-soft leather and have been spotted on supermodel Cindy Crawford, who has been an investor in the brand since 2017. Ellie x Gravati Boot - $525 M. Gemi Luisa Boot

M. Gemi’s luxurious lace-up Louisa boot stands out in a sea of Dr. Martens. The neutral (but not stark) white is a nice contrast to transitional items, like summer dresses and skirts warmed up with knitwear and turtlenecks under jumpsuits.

