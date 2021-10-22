9 fall boots that are perfect for office and home

Are your boots made for walking? No, seriously. In 2020, following the height of the pandemic, analysts reported a dramatic dip in sales of dress shoes. Heels and the like appeared to be making a comeback this summer, but but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to sacrifice comfort. The best shoes these days combine fashion-forward aesthetics with behind-the-scenes engineering to keep our feet feeling good.
Before the winter frost settles in, we identified a collection of fall boots that are focused on fit, support, and style. You know, ones you can walk in all day—from brunch, to pick-ups, to work, to dinner, and back again. And why limit yourself to the fall? Depending on where you live, these could be perfect all year round. Here are our top picks.
Rothy’s Merino Ankle Boot
This boot marries two of Rothy’s key offerings: a sleek, slipper-like, square-toe shape and a soft, sweat-wicking merino upper that stretches and stays snug throughout the day. The cozy merino features the brand’s signature recycled plastic threading and remains completely machine washable—meaning you can buy the boot in that gorgeous creamy beige Chestnut color with no regrets.
Sarah Flint Ellie x Gravati Boot
We put Sarah Flint’s super stylish, low-profile ankle boots in the shootie category. Not quite a shoe, not quite a bootie. They’re made with butter-soft leather and have been spotted on supermodel Cindy Crawford, who has been an investor in the brand since 2017.
M. Gemi Luisa Boot
M. Gemi’s luxurious lace-up Louisa boot stands out in a sea of Dr. Martens. The neutral (but not stark) white is a nice contrast to transitional items, like summer dresses and skirts warmed up with knitwear and turtlenecks under jumpsuits.
Nisolo Dari Commuter Boot
Nisolo—makers of ethically produced and sourced leather footwear—gave these boots the name Commuter for a reason. A 2.5-inch heel is complemented by a shock-absorbing, memory foam insole and grippy rubber heel caps. Plus, that soft, smooth leather is designed to be water-resistant and look even better with wear.
Marion Parke Delila Mid-Calf Boot
Three-plus-inch heels probably have no place on a list of comfortable, wear-them-all-day boots. But these were designed by former foot surgeon. Marion Parke’s namesake brand offers heels designed with medical-grade material insoles that curve and cushion to your foot with wear.
LOQ Lazaro Boots
Enter epically cool status with LOQ’s casually stylish Lazaro boots. The L.A.-based brand created a simple but distinctive design, featuring ultra chunky block heels, square toes, and thick, statement making metal zippers.
Mansur Gavriel Cosy Boot
Mansur Garvriel is known for its smart, structured leather handbags—the brand’s signature Bucket Bag celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year—but its footwear isn’t to be slept on either. The Cosy shares elements of a certain plush shearling-lined, round-toed boot but is much, much more stylish.
Season Three Ultralight Hiking Boots
The founders of Season Three set out to create snow-ready boots that you won’t want to kick off the minute you get inside. The result is a pair of lightweight, breathable hikers that have the comfort and support of sneakers and the security of waterproofing elements that can survive winter slush.
Everlane Italian Leather Chelsea Boot
Chelsea boots are a dime a dozen, but Everlane’s gum sole slip-ons offer the right level of quirk while keeping the classic, slimline shape. Elastic panels allow you to slip them on and off with ease—while also keeping the shoe snug and supportive around your ankle during a full day on your feet.
