Allbirds’ new eco-friendly Trail Runner SWT shoes are made for adventure

advertisement advertisement advertisement

I’ve been an Allbirds aficionado for years. I gazed longingly at the wooly soft plimsolls that my then-startup colleagues wore for months before finally caving and ordering my own. Since then, I’ve purchased pairs for every member of my family. They’re my go-to airport shoe. My go-to “I’m gonna be on my feet all day” shoe. My inconspicuous but supportive shoe. But now, they’re doing something new: They want me to go into the great outdoors.

advertisement

advertisement

Allbirds recently revealed its latest style, the Trail Runners SWT, a running sneaker designed for all terrains. SWT stands for Sugar, Wool, and Tree—the natural composition of the shoe. The $138 sneaker—available for both men and women—is made with a Merino wool-recycled poly Ripstop material, which offers durability and thermoregulating properties. It also features an eco-friendly, extra-cushioning SweetFoam midsole (made from sugar cane) and a eucalyptus tree fiber-knit interior that’s sweat-wicking and created for all-day breathable wear. The Trail Runner SWT‘s soles are designed to mimic mountain bike treads, laid out in a curved, bulbous texture, with placement inspired by artist David Hockney’s swimming pool paintings. The design also allows the grippy soles to soften the impact of rugged terrain while providing cushiony and reactive traction. Allbirds says it put the shoe to the test, handing it off to the likes of pro runner Jorge Maravilla and run coach Iman Smith and having other runners log more than 2,000 miles on trail runs and hikes. I am an Allbirds minimalist. I like my simple, clean Tree Runner in Kaikoura White. And my cozy Wool Loungers in a nubby charcoal gray, named Natural Grey. The Trail Runner SWT appeals to my sensibilities, as well as those who want sneakers that scream “We’re here!” from pavement. The shoe comes in a limited edition shade called Diablo, which is an an orangey-red and reddish orange that cannot be missed. The other two shades, iterations of off-white and black with charcoal gray accents, are more my speed.

advertisement

advertisement