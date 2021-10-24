This line of natural cleaning products from the founder of Poo-Pouri is the best I’ve found

I’ll be the first to admit I’m not a tidy person. I’m not someone living their best Emily Mariko life, with spotless, clutter-free surfaces and a penchant for keeping up with good habits. But I’ve been able to trick myself into semi-consistent maintenance with Supernatural, an all-natural cleaning line by the founder of Poo-Pouri.

Suzy Batiz, who created an empire with essential oil bathroom sprays, unveiled Supernatural in 2018. The line is made up of non-toxic cleaning concentrates that feature essential oils with earthy, botanical fragrance profiles. While Poo-Pouri scents tend toward niche (Pumpkin Spice and Apple Cider are among the newly released ones—because, of course), Supernatural offers a wood cleaner made with fir, basil, and rosemary, and a glass cleaner made with sweet orange and pink grapefruit oils and limonene, the bacterial-busting byproduct of citrus peels. The $75 Starter Set includes four cleaners and frosted glass bottles with grippy silicone-coated bottoms. The bottles are delightfully minimal. Each calls out its cleaning purpose (counters and granite; glass and mirrors; wood and floors; or bath and tile) in white letters across the spray nozzle, while the Supernatural logo appears on the front. All that to say: They blend in, tucked into the corner of a countertop or between toiletries. Like other green cleaning brands we’ve tested—Blueland, Grove Collaborative, ThreeMain and the like—Supernatural requires you to mix a tiny vial of concentrate with water to create the product. (There’s less plastic waste when you only have to purchase concentrate refills.) The final result is 13 ounces of product, with refills from $10. I’ve been using my set on the regular for about three months and it’s so potent that I’ve barely hit the halfway mark of my spray bottles. The Stainless Steel Cleaner is sold separately from the Starter Set, and is totally worth it.

Supernatural says its products are safe to be used around pets when “used as directed,” but I’m still fairly hesitant to use them anywhere my cat hangs out and do my best to keep her out of the room when I’m cleaning. The concentrated form of ingredients like eucalyptus, peppermint, and rosemary oils are toxic to cats. The ASPCA gives things like oil diffusers, which release droplets of oil-infused steam into the air, a pass in small quantities; I put Supernatural in a similar category. I take comfort in the fact that the product is so effective that I only need a small amount to get things done in the spaces she might be, but it’s definitely something worth noting for pet parents. The company leans hard into language that the Goop-adverse may find a turnoff: “Supernatural raises the vibrational energy in your home and cleanses your sacred space and senses with alchemized ethically sourced natural ingredients,” the website reads. The Stainless Steel Cleaner promises to “energetically lift your home and being.” (The language is very much in line with Batiz’s latest venture, Alive OS, a six-week entrepreneur program that offers “soul-provoking, transformative lessons.”) None of this gave me pause. The products really do clean incredibly well. They make quick work of countertops and surfaces, cutting grease and adding a nice sheen to wood. They are enough to bust soap scum in my shower, allowing me to replace the viral pink mystery goo I had sworn by before. These days, I find myself more regularly picking up a microfiber cloth and wiping things down simply because the experience is enjoyable and the cleaners smell so fresh and luxurious.

Has the energy shifted in my home? No, probably not. But am I a transformed woman? I’ve now worked a “cleaning before it gets dirty” practice into my routine with minimal effort. And that seems pretty transformative to me. Supernatural Starter Set - $75 Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.