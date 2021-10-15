I’ve tested dozens of kitchen products. These are the most ingenious ones

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Over the past year, my kitchen has become a testing ground for Recommender potentials. On any given week, I could be putting a new Dutch oven or frying pan on my stovetop, experimenting for durability, ease of use, and overall design. Sometimes I’ll just brown a dusting of flour to test for even heat conduction. Other times, I’ll crack egg after egg into a hot, dry pan to see how its nonstick coating holds up. (Don’t worry: I eat all those eggs when I’m done.) I’ve even been known to take a hammer or heavy cans of beans to products to test their durability.

Here are my favorite Recommender-approved kitchen goods. Ones that remain tried-and-true—and have passed my multitude of tests. Caraway Ceramic Coated Cookware Set

For a regular working set of pots and pans, Caraway’s candy colored ceramic-coated cookware is the best set I’ve tried. The brand, which announced a $5.3 million fundraise in 2020, has been taking its aesthetics-driven approach to cookware and sheet pans and other bakeware. But its hero product remains star of the show, in my opinion. The pans are great: They heat quickly and evenly, are sturdy and sleek, and come with flat lids that take up minimal space. But it’s the detail that went into storage that makes Caraway quite different. The four-piece set comes with magnetic pan racks (which can be separated and distributed across shelves) and a cloth lid holder, which can be hung from a cabinet or pantry door for easy access. Caraway Ceramic-Coated Cookware - $395 Spicewalla Signature Blends

Many spices come through my testing kitchen. I like almost all of them. The pure deliciousness of Burlap & Barrel cannot be beat. (Seriously, try the Black Urfa Chili and Cured Sumac, and you will understand.) But when it comes to everyday goodness, I always reach for this cheerful box of blends from Spicewalla. Curated by James Beard-nominated chef Meherwan Irani, who also helms the company, the rainbow-colored spice tins feature perfectly proportioned mixes for one-step meals. As a mostly vegetarian (who very occasionally eats fish), making easily accessible protein is key to keeping my meals balanced and filling. Any of the blends in this box work perfectly with chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, pick your plant-based poison. It’s a quick roast or air fry to a flavorful and nourishing meal in just minutes.

