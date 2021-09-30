Why our relationships at work become part of our identity

The driver of identity is a fundamental human motivation to feel ownership of ourselves as individuals and how we fit into the world. Identity and self-concept are huge drivers in our beliefs and our behaviors in relation to ourselves and others. So, when an important aspect of your self-concept is shared with others’ self-concept, we experience shared identity. This shared identity translates into trust, the willingness to do favors (even for strangers), and cooperative behaviors . Within an organizational context, it translates into greater team alignment and performance.

Therefore, we feel a strong sense of unity with our coworkers because we identify with them in some way; in other words, because they are like us. Furthermore, we feel a strong sense of connection and commitment to our organization because our definition of who we are is positively influenced by the fact that we work at that company. To illustrate this, let’s start with a simple experience that many of us may have had. If you are an avid fan of a particular sports team who has just won a major game or championship and you pass another fan of that same team while you’re both wearing one of their jerseys, what are the chances that you’ll smile and wave at each other? Does it matter if you’ve ever met? Now, take it a step further. How likely is it that you’d do a favor for him or her? Research by Michael Platow and others from 1999 shows that shared fandom of a sports team does, in fact, lead people to be more likely to do a favor for strangers.

There is a well-researched link between identity and behavior. One’s identity serves as an internal compass for choices, including how to act in different environments. For example, if you identify as “a healthy eater,” you will be more likely to choose carrots as an afternoon snack over a piece of cake.

However, it is important to note that because we are interested in controlling behaviors to drive results around this concept of unity, this identity-belief link is critical and is therefore one more reason identity is the human driver to which we link feelings of unity. This same research is also why you want to recruit employees whose beliefs are already in alignment with the organization. Changing a belief linked to an individual’s identity can be extremely difficult.