Here’s how to get free coffee at Starbucks, 7-Eleven, Dunkin’, and Krispy Kreme today

If you love fake holidays, you’re in luck! Today is National Coffee Day in America—a marketing holiday aimed at bolstering an industry. But we digress. The important thing about National Coffee Day is that many chains are giving away free coffee—sometimes without any catches (but sometimes you need to buy another item to get the free cup of joe).

Here are the major chains that have confirmed that have a free coffee offering today (via CNN):

Dunkin’: The donut chain is giving away a free coffee to select people who purchase anything else (such as a donut). And by “select people” we mean you need to be a member of Dunkin’s DD Perks loyalty program to get this deal.

The donut chain is giving away a free coffee to select people who purchase anything else (such as a donut). And by “select people” we mean you need to be a member of Dunkin’s DD Perks loyalty program to get this deal. Krispy Kreme: Anyone can walk in and get a free coffee at U.S. Krispy Kreme locations today—no catch at all. However, if you are a member of Krispy Kreme’s rewards program you also get a free donut with your free coffee.

Anyone can walk in and get a free coffee at U.S. Krispy Kreme locations today—no catch at all. However, if you are a member of Krispy Kreme’s rewards program you also get a free donut with your free coffee. Starbucks: If you bring in your own coffee mug (maximum 20 fluid ounces) Starbucks will fill it up with a free Pike Place brewed coffee.

If you bring in your own coffee mug (maximum 20 fluid ounces) Starbucks will fill it up with a free Pike Place brewed coffee. Wawa: Go to a Wawa, get a free cup of coffee. No catch at all.

Go to a Wawa, get a free cup of coffee. No catch at all. 7-Eleven: The convenience store chain is giving away a free cup of coffee with any baked good purchase. However, you must be a member of 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty program to qualify.

While the above are the major brands offering National Coffee Day deals, be sure to keep your local coffee house in mind. Many independent coffee houses will be offering National Coffee Day deals as well.