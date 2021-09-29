Warby Parker goes public: what to know about WRBY’s direct listing on the NYSE

The eyewear brand Warby Parker is going public today. However, instead of going public via the traditional initial public offering (IPO) route, Warby Parker is instead choosing to debut its shares via a direct listing. Here’s what you need to know:
- What is Warby Parker? Warby Parker is an eyewear brand that sells prescription frames and sunglasses. The company was founded in 2010 and sells its eyewear online and in retail stores. Warby Parker is known for its “Home Try-On” program, which lets online customers choose five frames to be shipped to them, with the customer keeping the best fit and sending the rest back.
- What ticker will Warby Parker trade under? Warby Parker shares will trade under the ticker symbol WRBY.
- What exchange will Warby Parker trade on? Warby Parker will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
- How is a direct listing different than an IPO? In an IPO, the company creates new shares and those are sold to the public. But in a direct listing, no new shares are created. Instead, the company’s existing shareholders (earlier investors and employees) put up their existing shares for sale.
- What is WRBY’s starting price per share? Since it’s not an IPO, there is no fixed price per share at which WRBY will begin trading (in an IPO, the bank underwriters choose the starting share price). Instead, direct listings have a reference price for the stock, however, this is mostly meaningless as shares can begin trading well above or below any stated reference price. The reference price for WRBY is $40.
- How many WRBY shares are available? For its direct listing today, roughly 77.7 million shares of common stock will be available for purchase.