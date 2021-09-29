Manufacturing’s cloud revolution

advertisement advertisement advertisement

While many people still think of the manufacturing sector as “dark, dirty, and dangerous,” that common misperception couldn’t be further from the truth. Manufacturing is on its way to becoming one of the more high-tech industries and one that’s focused on making products that change the world. “Manufacturing holds the key to solving some of the world’s most important problems,” says Dave Brousell, executive director of the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), a global business leadership network of manufacturing executives. “The backbone of this is going to be digital capabilities.”

Over the last several years, manufacturing companies around the world have adopted cloud-based technologies, including virtual servers that run programs and store data off-site, in addition to robotics, artificial intelligence, and big data. These technologies are helping manufacturers increase productivity and efficiency. Yet, Brousell says that on a digital maturity scale of 1 to 10, the sector is about a 6, which means it still has a lot of work to do before it realizes its full tech potential. “It’s mostly pilot or small-scale projects, often with the goal of identifying pain points in operations, such as trying to predict equipment failures,” he says. The pandemic, however, has accelerated the industry’s digital transformation plans, says Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries at Siemens, an innovation and technology leader in industrial automation and digitalization. For him, digitalization is about creating more resilient businesses— companies that can adapt to change, pivot during unexpected events, innovate easily, and more. “Manufacturers need to produce things at scale, and reliably, in a way they weren’t prepared to do before,” he says. To do so, Siemens is developing modern solutions, embracing the cloud, and collaborating with companies to help them better understand their digitalization needs and prioritize investments. Through new technologies, including artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, generative engineering, and 5G connectivity, Siemens is “helping companies turn complexity into a competitive advantage,” he says.

