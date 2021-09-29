Manufacturing’s cloud revolution

While many people still think of the manufacturing sector as “dark, dirty, and dangerous,” that common misperception couldn’t be further from the truth. Manufacturing is on its way to becoming one of the more high-tech industries and one that’s focused on making products that change the world. “Manufacturing holds the key to solving some of the world’s most important problems,” says Dave Brousell, executive director of the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), a global business leadership network of manufacturing executives. “The backbone of this is going to be digital capabilities.”
Over the last several years, manufacturing companies around the world have adopted cloud-based technologies, including virtual servers that run programs and store data off-site, in addition to robotics, artificial intelligence, and big data. These technologies are helping manufacturers increase productivity and efficiency. Yet, Brousell says that on a digital maturity scale of 1 to 10, the sector is about a 6, which means it still has a lot of work to do before it realizes its full tech potential. “It’s mostly pilot or small-scale projects, often with the goal of identifying pain points in operations, such as trying to predict equipment failures,” he says.
The pandemic, however, has accelerated the industry’s digital transformation plans, says Cedrik Neike, CEO of Digital Industries at Siemens, an innovation and technology leader in industrial automation and digitalization. For him, digitalization is about creating more resilient businesses— companies that can adapt to change, pivot during unexpected events, innovate easily, and more. “Manufacturers need to produce things at scale, and reliably, in a way they weren’t prepared to do before,” he says.
To do so, Siemens is developing modern solutions, embracing the cloud, and collaborating with companies to help them better understand their digitalization needs and prioritize investments. Through new technologies, including artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, generative engineering, and 5G connectivity, Siemens is “helping companies turn complexity into a competitive advantage,” he says.
Among the many innovations Siemens is currently developing is software to create “digital twins,” a digital replica of a physical process or asset, such as a jet engine or vehicle, that can measure how it performs in real time through the Industrial Internet of Things (IIot). Siemens is unique in offering both software and hardware to manufacturers – other businesses tend to do one or the other – so it can connect the real and digital worlds. For instance, Siemens sells sensors that affix to equipment and collect operational data from that machine. The data is then analyzed by Siemens software, which offers insights to help employees continually improve the product or the process. “We call this the closed loop,” Neike says. “We combine real-world data from the sensors on the shop floor, to the industrial edge devices that are in the factory, to the digital twin and software in the cloud. This data can come from almost any type of hardware or software, thanks to our open ecosystem.”
For Brousell, the future of manufacturing has never been brighter. As more companies digitalize, more innovations—ones we can’t yet imagine—will be developed. That will only make the global economy stronger. “Manufacturing is the fundamental driver of economic and social prosperity because of its unique role in our economy.” he says. “But the growth of the industry is fundamentally linked to how well manufacturing makes the transition to digital, and we’re optimistic it will be successful.”