Creative thinking during challenging times

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic threw the world into chaos, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities— better known as ALSAC—was better prepared than most. As the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC has experience working in tough situations. “It’s part of our DNA and our mission,” said Emily Callahan, ALSAC’s chief marketing and experience officer. “We deal with really hard stuff, so we’re equipped to take on crises and to be able to find the silver lining.”

ALSAC had just wrapped up its 41st consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, with much of its fundraising relying heavily on more than 30,000 in-person events. It was clear that if the world’s largest healthcare charity wanted to keep providing funding from generous donors to sustain and grow St. Jude, they would have to think creatively and move quickly. The organization relied on its investment in innovation to carry it through the challenging period. At the start of the pandemic, ALSAC had just launched the second cohort of its Accelerator program, where cross functional teams comprising employees from across the company come together to tackle pressing problems. “This is exactly why we innovate— to prepare us for unexpected disruption,” President and CEO Rick Shadyac told the organization last spring. True to its name, the Accelerator program sped up projects that were already in the works. The program encourages “a try-it mentality,” according to Callahan. That turned out to be just what ALSAC—and the world—needed as the ground shifted underneath our feet. It’s also a key reason ALSAC was named by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

