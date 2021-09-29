Creative thinking during challenging times

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic threw the world into chaos, American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities— better known as ALSAC—was better prepared than most. As the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC has experience working in tough situations. “It’s part of our DNA and our mission,” said Emily Callahan, ALSAC’s chief marketing and experience officer. “We deal with really hard stuff, so we’re equipped to take on crises and to be able to find the silver lining.”
ALSAC had just wrapped up its 41st consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, with much of its fundraising relying heavily on more than 30,000 in-person events. It was clear that if the world’s largest healthcare charity wanted to keep providing funding from generous donors to sustain and grow St. Jude, they would have to think creatively and move quickly.
The organization relied on its investment in innovation to carry it through the challenging period. At the start of the pandemic, ALSAC had just launched the second cohort of its Accelerator program, where cross functional teams comprising employees from across the company come together to tackle pressing problems. “This is exactly why we innovate— to prepare us for unexpected disruption,” President and CEO Rick Shadyac told the organization last spring.
True to its name, the Accelerator program sped up projects that were already in the works. The program encourages “a try-it mentality,” according to Callahan. That turned out to be just what ALSAC—and the world—needed as the ground shifted underneath our feet. It’s also a key reason ALSAC was named by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.
ACCELERATING INNOVATION
One team planned to deepen the use of virtual reality as a storytelling device. The pandemic made their work all the more urgent, since keeping the public apprised of the life-saving work of St. Jude would now have to happen entirely through virtual means. Through ALSAC’s ongoing partnership with Google, the team explored new technologies allowing them to create a virtual tour that integrated 360-degree video with traditional storytelling segments featuring St. Jude patients. The virtual campus tour debuted on Twitch to kick off St. Jude’s annual fundraising season for gamers, receiving rave reviews and setting off a record-setting fundraising year. To date, more than 55,000 people have enjoyed self-service, guided, and customizable tours of the St. Jude campus.
Another Accelerator team focused on e-commerce, a task that became particularly vital as online shopping surged. The team centered their efforts on Shopify, an e-commerce platform that handles point-of-sale systems for more than a million retailers. ALSAC became the first charity to build in house a plug-in that retailers could easily add to Shopify storefronts. “People have the misperception that working at a nonprofit is sleepy or slow,” Callahan said. “But I think this sector is where you’re going to see an innovation revolution come from.”
ALSAC’s innovative thinking paid off: the organization emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever, ending the year with its 45th consecutive quarter of positive growth. And when St. Jude was invited to join the Inspiration4 mission, the first all-civilian mission to space, ALSAC was ready to jump at the chance. “I’m so glad that we’d spent all this time learning how to work in an accelerator mindset,” Callahan says, “because that’s what we applied to one of the biggest projects in our 60-year history.”