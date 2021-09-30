How to be a climate activist at work

Even as some of the world’s biggest companies continue setting new sustainability goals, businesses still aren’t moving quickly enough to address climate change. Investors are pressuring CEOs to do more. But employees can also help speed up progress, even when they don’t work in a sustainability department. A new guide from the nonprofit Project Drawdown outlines a strategy for taking climate action at work.

“We wanted to enable the democratization of climate work throughout a company,” says Jamie Alexander, director of Drawdown Labs, a program at the nonprofit that works to scale up climate solutions in the private sector. (Or, as the report says, “In this most all-encompassing challenge in human history, every job must be a climate job.”)

Alexander was inspired to create the guide after working with Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a group of workers who publicly challenged Amazon on its carbon footprint (and may have accelerated Amazon’s announcement of its “Climate Pledge,” though the company maintains that its plans were already in the works).

“Employees across the company came together to say: ‘How can we use our power as employees to help the company move faster?'” says Alexander. “I was really inspired that it came from all parts of the business—from coders and delivery people and warehouse workers.”