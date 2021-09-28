Fear of delta variant surges, hospitalizations, and death drove more people to get vaccinated

Fear of wild surges in COVID-19’s delta variant this past summer was the biggest catalyst for new vaccinations, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In a recent survey conducted by the foundation, 72% of American adults self-reported that they were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19—up from 67% in late July. And of those who were vaccinated after June 1, a large chunk (39%) cite the uptick in COVID-19 cases brought by the highly contagious delta strain as a major factor in their decision.

That was the most commonly cited driver of new inoculations. But the full breakdown of reasoning presents an intriguing window into human psychology: Fear—of disease, hospitalization, and death—proves once again to be the strongest motivator. Aside from the surges in delta infections, the second and third oft-cited factors were worries about the overflow of COVID-19 patients in local ERs and ICUs (38%); and learning of a family member, friend, or acquaintance who fell seriously ill or died from COVID-19 (36%).

Beyond that, 35% said they received a vaccine because they wanted to take part in activities that required it, such as going to gyms, music concerts, or sports games, or to travel across borders.