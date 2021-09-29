Are environmental hazards threatening your home? This website will show you

No matter where you live, you should be prepared for what nature might throw at you. There’s the threat of natural disasters, especially if you’re in an area prone to wildfires or floods. There are also industrial dangers like Superfund sites, which are heavily contaminated, or natural gas pipelines, which can leak pollutants. Put your address or zip code into the AreaHub website and you can see not only which of these environmental and climate hazards are prevalent in your area but also how they could affect your safety, health, or property, and what mitigation options you may have.

Alison Gregory, who previously worked in financial services, cofounded the site after she tried to research the threats in her New York area. “I spent a lot of hours trying to research and get some answers across many different governmental sites,” she says. When she did find information, it was often “really scientifically presented,” and could be difficult to decipher. She set out to develop a way to allow people to get this type of information “in a clear, comprehensible, easy-to-use, one-stop aggregate platform.”

When you put your address, zip code, or city name into AreaHub, you’ll get an overview of your local risks by category. Industrial hazards include brownfields (abandoned or unused properties that may be contaminated); nuclear reactors; oil, gas, and fracking wells; natural gas pipelines; and Superfund sites that are within 5 miles. The natural hazards section shows how many extreme weather events like hurricanes, severe floods, or tornadoes have occurred there in recent years. There’s also information on infrastructure like cell towers or high-voltage power lines, and an overview of the pollution and air-quality details for your region.

The site also lets you dive deeper into certain risks. A wildfire page shows the number of active fires, how many wildfires there have been year to date, and how many personnel are currently assigned to fires, based on incident information as reported by responding teams. For every hazard, there are details on what the health risks might be, and what you can actually do: tips to flood-proof your home, what insurance you may be able to get, information on how to track the Air Quality Index, and how there are home tests to check your drinking water for contaminants.