Everything to know about Ford’s massive electric vehicle investment and manufacturing plants

Ford Motor Company is getting ready to make the largest manufacturing investment in its 118-year history , and, no surprise, it’s a move to phase out gas-powered vehicles and catch up to Tesla, the rival now worth more than Ford and GM combined.

This hard pivot to electric vehicles will entail a massive $11.4 billion investment of capital—which Ford will share with Korea’s SK Innovation, its primary battery maker—to build four plants at two different “mega-sites,” one outside of Memphis, the other in rural Kentucky. Ford will have to singlehandedly plow $7 billion into the venture, which it says should yield 11,000 new jobs by 2025, enabling the company to produce more than 1 million electric vehicles per year at that point.

The Memphis-area campus, dubbed Blue Oval City, is supposed to include a new plant that cranks out electric pickup trucks. This will let the automaker expanded its electric truck line. Ford only has an electric SUV right now, the Mach-E, but it’s announced plans to begin producing an all-electric truck as well, the F-150 Lightning. Blue Oval City will occupy 3,600 acres (or almost six square miles), cost $5.6 billion to complete, create 6,000 jobs, and include a new standalone battery plant. According to Ford, it also “aspires” to run on 100% renewable energy, contribute zero waste to landfills, and reuse every drop of water, to “ensure our planet is in it for the long haul.”